China Yuchai International (CYD) and American Power Group (APGI) Financial Survey

China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) and American Power Group (OTCMKTS:APGI) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

China Yuchai International has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Power Group has a beta of 7.43, meaning that its share price is 643% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of China Yuchai International shares are held by institutional investors. 75.8% of American Power Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

China Yuchai International pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. American Power Group does not pay a dividend. China Yuchai International pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Yuchai International and American Power Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Yuchai International $2.48 billion 0.25 $150.71 million $3.09 5.01 American Power Group $1.86 million 3.12 -$7.55 million N/A N/A

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than American Power Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for China Yuchai International and American Power Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Yuchai International 0 0 1 0 3.00 American Power Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

China Yuchai International currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.00%. Given China Yuchai International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe China Yuchai International is more favorable than American Power Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Yuchai International and American Power Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Yuchai International 5.90% 27.31% 14.27% American Power Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Yuchai International beats American Power Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel and natural gas engines for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets. It also manufactures diesel engines for construction and agriculture applications, as well as supplies after-market parts and services. In addition, it engages in hospitality and property development activities. Further, the company designs, produces, and sells exhaust emission control systems for commercial vehicles. China Yuchai International Limited distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers and retailers, as well as provides maintenance and retrofitting services. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

About American Power Group

American Power Group Corporation provides patented dual fuel conversion system for primary and back-up diesel generators, and mid-to heavy-duty vehicular diesel engines in North America and internationally. It operates through two segments, Dual Fuel Conversion Operations and Natural Gas Liquids Operations. The company's dual fuel conversion system is a fuel delivery enhancement system that converts existing diesel engines into engines, which run on diesel fuel and compressed natural gas or liquefied natural gas; diesel fuel and pipeline gas, well-head gas, or approved bio-methane; and diesel. It also provides flare capture and recovery services to oil and gas production companies. The company was formerly known as GreenMan Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to American Power Group Corporation in August 2012. American Power Group Corporation was founded in 1992 and is based in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

