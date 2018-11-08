Choice Hotels International (CHH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 87.57%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International updated its Q4 guidance to $0.78-0.85 EPS and its FY 2018 guidance to $3.79-3.86 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.00. 278,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,053. Choice Hotels International has a 52-week low of $69.06 and a 52-week high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 35,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,910,365.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,498 shares in the company, valued at $11,484,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $424,293.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,103.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,323 shares of company stock worth $4,553,317. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 204.6% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 632,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,783,000 after purchasing an additional 424,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,587,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,032,000 after purchasing an additional 183,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 16.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,754,000 after purchasing an additional 153,573 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,553,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,422,000 after purchasing an additional 86,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 3,668.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

