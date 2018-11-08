Chuy’s (CHUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chuy’s updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock has a market cap of $444.33 million, a PE ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15.

Get Chuy's alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stephens cut shares of Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,862,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,884,000 after acquiring an additional 368,850 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 77,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,930 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 358,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after acquiring an additional 21,210 shares during the period.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Chuy’s (CHUY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/chuys-chuy-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-expectations-by-0-09-eps.html.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.