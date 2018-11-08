Chuy’s (CHUY) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.92 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. Chuy’s also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Chuy’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Get Chuy's alerts:

NASDAQ CHUY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $20.50. 5,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,186. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of -0.15.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Chuy’s had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $101.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of Chuy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $103,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Chuy’s (CHUY) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/chuys-chuy-updates-fy18-earnings-guidance.html.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.