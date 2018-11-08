CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 554.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,623 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,569 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,220 shares of the software company’s stock worth $800,235,000 after purchasing an additional 298,117 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,592,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,789,000 after buying an additional 54,789 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,074,978 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $106,541,000 after buying an additional 149,894 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Splunk by 46.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 984,523 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after buying an additional 312,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Splunk by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $91,819,000 after buying an additional 130,133 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Splunk from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Splunk from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 8,750 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,239,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Carges sold 2,091 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.87, for a total value of $261,103.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,972.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,032 shares of company stock worth $8,640,864. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $130.00.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 26.44% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. Splunk’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

