CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $5.17 Million Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,714 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APC. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anadarko Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.45.

Shares of APC opened at $57.89 on Thursday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

