CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 9,949 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,949 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 49.2% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $55.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.46.

In related news, insider Derek M. Dirisio sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $121,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,774,897.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,521,358.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,942 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,885 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PEG opened at $52.99 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.19 and a 52 week high of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/cibc-asset-management-inc-sells-9949-shares-of-public-service-enterprise-group-inc-peg.html.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.