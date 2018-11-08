CIGNA Co. (CI) Insider Michael W. Triplett Sells 2,825 Shares

CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) insider Michael W. Triplett sold 2,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.25, for a total transaction of $605,256.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,114,361.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CI traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $219.48. 68,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.58. CIGNA Co. has a 52-week low of $163.02 and a 52-week high of $227.13.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The health services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. CIGNA had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CIGNA in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of CIGNA in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CIGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 254.3% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 659 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in CIGNA in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 3,122.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CIGNA by 98.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIGNA Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

