Cincinnati Bell (CBB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.20 million. The company’s revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Cincinnati Bell updated its FY 2018 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CBB stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $13.01. 21,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,684. The company has a market cap of $751.86 million, a P/E ratio of -162.50 and a beta of 1.20. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $22.20.

CBB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Cincinnati Bell to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Cox sold 14,597 shares of Cincinnati Bell stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $183,922.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 9.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 15.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 31.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 13.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cincinnati Bell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as Fioptics voice lines, voice over Internet protocol, long distance, digital trunking, switched access, caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

