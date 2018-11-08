Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.01

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.04, with a volume of 65371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.14.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$8.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.54 million.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (TSE:CPH)

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

