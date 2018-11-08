Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will report $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Cisco Systems posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.76.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $3,304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 720,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,027,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 31,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $1,502,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 450,620 shares of company stock worth $21,322,282. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,025 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,725 shares during the last quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,078,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,158,000 after purchasing an additional 56,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,095,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,873,000 after purchasing an additional 478,673 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,682,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,243,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $33.67 and a 1-year high of $49.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

