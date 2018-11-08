Cision (CISN) Announces Earnings Results

Cision (NYSE:CISN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. Cision had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $177.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cision updated its FY18 guidance to $0.83-0.85 EPS.

NYSE:CISN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.10. 8,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,915. Cision has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $11,048,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $554,465.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CISN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cision by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cision by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 399,417 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cision by 402.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 488,098 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Cision by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 344,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Cision in the 2nd quarter worth $27,017,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CISN shares. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cision in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

