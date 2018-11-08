Cision (CISN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cision (NYSE:CISN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cision Ltd. operates as a software company. Its product portfolio consists of PR Software, Social Software, Government Relations and PAC Software, PRWeb and Help a reporter out. The company serves industries which include Pharmaceuticals and Bio-Tech, Banking, Technology, Travel and Hospitality. Cision Ltd, formerly known as Capitol Acquisition Corp. III, is based in Chicago, United States of America. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of CISN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 373,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,533. Cision has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Cision had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a positive return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $177.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cision will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cision news, Director Mark Ein sold 715,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $11,048,848.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 35,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $554,465.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter worth about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter worth about $143,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cision in the third quarter worth about $171,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cision in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Cision Company Profile

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs. It offers Cision Communications Cloud, an earned media cloud-based platform that brands can use to build relationships with influencers and buyers in order to amplify their marketplace influence; and provides media database that offers access to influencers when planning a campaign, as well as to schedule and record various interactions with contacts.

