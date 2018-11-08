City Office REIT (CIO) Given a $15.00 Price Target by Boenning Scattergood Analysts

Boenning Scattergood set a $15.00 price target on City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CIO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut City Office REIT from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. JMP Securities started coverage on City Office REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut City Office REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $11.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $433.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.33. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 34.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 96.91%.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $377,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,356.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $2,521,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $3,079,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,527,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 2.0% in the third quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 228,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in mid-sized metropolitan areas with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 4.9 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

