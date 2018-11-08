Clarus Securities Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD)

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) – Investment analysts at Clarus Securities upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Randgold Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 7th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.47. Clarus Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 5.88%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $98.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randgold Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Randgold Resources stock opened at $81.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of -0.29. Randgold Resources has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $104.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Randgold Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 10,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Randgold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Randgold Resources by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 322,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 62,524 shares during the period. 36.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

