Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Holdings Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 131.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 56,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,847,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

NYSE:CLH opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.01. Clean Harbors Inc has a 12 month low of $44.74 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $843.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.07 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 6,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total value of $416,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,744.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $3,208,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,859,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,636,008.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,907 shares of company stock worth $4,240,193 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/clean-harbors-inc-clh-holdings-increased-by-ifp-advisors-inc.html.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.