Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.331 per share on Monday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Clearway Energy has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $20.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.33). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $292.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had contracted renewable and conventional generation portfolio of 5,118 net megawatt (MW).

