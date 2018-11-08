Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (GOVT)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,669,000 after buying an additional 315,621 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 766.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf alerts:

Shares of BMV:GOVT opened at $24.08 on Thursday. Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf has a one year low of $448.20 and a one year high of $450.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/cliftonlarsonallen-wealth-advisors-llc-grows-position-in-ishares-u-s-treasury-bond-etf-govt.html.

Featured Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf (BMV:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ishares U.S. Treasury Bond Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.