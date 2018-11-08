Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,869,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,395,000 after buying an additional 108,673 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,112,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,270,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 262,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 443.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,412,000 after purchasing an additional 146,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 912.8% in the second quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after purchasing an additional 88,768 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $125.55 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $112.07 and a 52 week high of $131.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (OEF)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/cliftonlarsonallen-wealth-advisors-llc-has-6-86-million-position-in-ishares-sp-100-etf-oef.html.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

See Also: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.