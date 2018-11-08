CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (CLPR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.71 million. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 3.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 20,677 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 1,002,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.20. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,284. The company has a market capitalization of $253.83 million, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.76. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $14.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About CLIPPER Rlty In/SH 144A

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

