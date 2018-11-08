Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Insider Sells $404,342.16 in Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) insider Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $404,342.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael Olson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 24th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $375,342.21.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $438,037.34.

On Wednesday, September 26th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $495,761.05.

On Wednesday, September 12th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $503,218.18.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Michael Olson sold 27,619 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $407,104.06.

CLDR stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.15. 2,776,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.67. Cloudera Inc has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.68 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 58.05% and a negative net margin of 44.68%. Cloudera’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudera Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 51,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cloudera by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLDR. BTIG Research began coverage on Cloudera in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cloudera from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Nomura upgraded Cloudera from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cloudera from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

