CNOOC Ltd (CEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEO. UBS Group cut shares of CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut shares of CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th.

Shares of CEO stock traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.48. The stock had a trading volume of 85,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,756. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CNOOC has a twelve month low of $132.62 and a twelve month high of $202.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th were issued a $3.8217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. CNOOC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

