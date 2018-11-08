Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (RNP)

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

NYSE RNP opened at $18.67 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $21.36.

Cohen & Steers REIT/Pfd Inc Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

