Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $22,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.7% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12,004.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In related news, CFO Henning I. Jakobsen sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $68,055.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,740.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Deoras sold 11,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $737,843.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,585 shares of company stock valued at $11,132,140. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.06.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

