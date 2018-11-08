Colliers International Group (CIGI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday. They currently have $78.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Colliers International Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut Colliers International Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a $85.00 price objective on Colliers International Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Colliers International Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.33.

CIGI traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,812. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $46.60 and a one year high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $715.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.53 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Colliers International Group by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. The company's Sales and Lease Brokerage division offers transaction brokerage services, including landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services, as well as property management, leasing, and valuations.

