Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

Colony Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 32.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Colony Capital has a payout ratio of 73.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colony Capital to earn $0.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

Shares of CLNY stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.11. 5,123,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,896,958. Colony Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.28). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $674.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.20 million. Colony Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Capital will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLNY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities set a $9.00 price objective on Colony Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th.

WARNING: “Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/colony-capital-inc-clny-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-11.html.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.