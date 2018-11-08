Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.92.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMCSA. Raymond James raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 509,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,500,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Comcast has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $175.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $22.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $228,775.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,315,234,000 after buying an additional 1,830,315 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 111,854,932 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,669,961,000 after buying an additional 7,812,415 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Comcast by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,787,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $747,643,000 after buying an additional 4,358,705 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Comcast by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,597,172 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $800,167,000 after buying an additional 6,893,674 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,722,508 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $647,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.