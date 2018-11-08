Comerica Bank Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $11,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $109,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $139,000.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $124.44 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.03 and a 52-week high of $131.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

