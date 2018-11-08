Comerica Bank Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Allergan plc (AGN)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Allergan were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 2.6% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,728,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144,282 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,778,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,712,000 after purchasing an additional 668,343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,163,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,149,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Allergan by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,545,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,116,000 after purchasing an additional 99,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Allergan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,844,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,566,000 after purchasing an additional 55,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Allergan alerts:

In other Allergan news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $190.64 per share, with a total value of $1,906,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.59 per share, for a total transaction of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.18.

Shares of AGN stock opened at $169.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. Allergan plc has a 52-week low of $142.81 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Allergan had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/comerica-bank-has-11-19-million-holdings-in-allergan-plc-agn.html.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

Recommended Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.