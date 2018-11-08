Comerica Bank Has $12.10 Million Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5,429.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $53.55 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $82.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

