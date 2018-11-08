Comerica Bank Sells 8,516 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in FleetCor Technologies by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLT opened at $204.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.31 and a 1-year high of $230.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.02. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $619.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

