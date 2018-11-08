Comerica Securities Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA)

Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,703 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,419,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 430,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 38,508 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 183,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 173,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 67,624 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 117,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRA opened at $13.06 on Thursday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/comerica-securities-inc-has-1-27-million-position-in-blackrock-floating-rate-income-sfi-fra.html.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Inc

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.