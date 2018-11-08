Comerica Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Comerica Securities Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13,856.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 870.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,129,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,117 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $68,531,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,957,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after acquiring an additional 374,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 195.0% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 509,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,093,000 after acquiring an additional 336,623 shares during the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAT. Citigroup raised Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. OTR Global lowered Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Macquarie set a $130.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.55.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $135.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,312.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De acquired 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.58 per share, for a total transaction of $124,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

