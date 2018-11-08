Comerica Securities Inc. Sells 94,958 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Comerica Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,958 shares during the quarter. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,717,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,055,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,487 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,784,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,237 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,384,000.

FLOT opened at $50.88 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

