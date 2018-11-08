Commerce Bank Has $4.69 Million Holdings in Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAX. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Baxter International by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Baxter International by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Baxter International by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 31,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Baxter International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAX opened at $63.50 on Thursday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

