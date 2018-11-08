Commerzbank Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (SHL) a €43.00 Price Target

Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHL. Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. equinet set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.90 ($42.91) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €38.37 ($44.61).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €38.10 ($44.30) on Monday.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.