Commerzbank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Merck KGaA (MRK)

Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) has been given a €100.00 ($116.28) price target by equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MRK. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($123.26) price objective on Merck KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €98.75 ($114.83).

Shares of Merck KGaA stock opened at €95.56 ($111.12) on Thursday. Merck KGaA has a 52 week low of €76.60 ($89.07) and a 52 week high of €115.00 ($133.72).

Merck KGaA

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, a science and technology company, operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat infertility, growth hormone deficiencies, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular and thyroid diseases, multiple sclerosis, colorectal cancer, as well as carcinoma of the head and neck; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and fertility treatments.

