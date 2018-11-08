Commscope (COMM) Hits New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 17211739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.49.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Commscope had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. ValuEngine lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on Commscope and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.50 in a report on Monday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commscope in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at $151,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commscope by 54.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the second quarter valued at $202,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

About Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

