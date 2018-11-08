Community Bank N.A. Acquires 470 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 316.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $130.28 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $119.67 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. TheStreet cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.36.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,895.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,859.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $1,171,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

