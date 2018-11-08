Community Bank N.A. Acquires 795 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 932,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 361.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63,901 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.5% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D opened at $71.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.18. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 92.78%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie set a $74.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director John W. Harris bought 10,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.15 per share, for a total transaction of $711,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,769.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/community-bank-n-a-acquires-795-shares-of-dominion-energy-inc-d.html.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.