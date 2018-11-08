Community Bank N.A. Has $18.09 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,249 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $18,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3,249.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,090,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,968,000 after buying an additional 7,849,178 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,666,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,052,000 after buying an additional 1,071,314 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,468,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,840,000 after buying an additional 900,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,042,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,231,000 after buying an additional 603,549 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,029,000 after buying an additional 551,075 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of USMV opened at $56.52 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/08/community-bank-n-a-has-18-09-million-holdings-in-ishares-edge-msci-min-vol-usa-etf-usmv.html.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.