Community Bank N.A. Sells 4,875 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCZ. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 176.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 278.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 120.7% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $58.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $69.19.

