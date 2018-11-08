Comparing China National Materials (CASDY) and Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC)

China National Materials (OTCMKTS:CASDY) and Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get China National Materials alerts:

This table compares China National Materials and Cementos Pacasmayo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China National Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cementos Pacasmayo $376.01 million 2.43 $28.76 million $0.32 33.69

Cementos Pacasmayo has higher revenue and earnings than China National Materials.

Profitability

This table compares China National Materials and Cementos Pacasmayo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China National Materials N/A N/A N/A Cementos Pacasmayo 7.94% 5.72% 3.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China National Materials and Cementos Pacasmayo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China National Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A Cementos Pacasmayo 0 3 0 0 2.00

Cementos Pacasmayo has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.96%. Given Cementos Pacasmayo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cementos Pacasmayo is more favorable than China National Materials.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Cementos Pacasmayo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Cementos Pacasmayo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cementos Pacasmayo pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. China National Materials does not pay a dividend. Cementos Pacasmayo pays out 156.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Cementos Pacasmayo beats China National Materials on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China National Materials

China National Materials Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cement equipment and engineering services, cement, and high-tech materials businesses in the People's Republic of China, the Middle East, Africa, other Asian countries, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Cement Equipment and Engineering Services; Cement; and High-Tech Materials. It offers cement design and engineering, as well as cement engineering, procurement, and construction services; cement equipment, such as supporting roller of rotary kilns, girth gear of rotary kilns, preheater towers, shell of rotary kilns, dust removers, bag screens, preheaters, conveying equipment, raw meal conveyers, and milling equipment; and synthetic crystal comprising spinel, fusion-cast synthetic mica, mica powder, and polyimide composite materials. The company also provides industrial ceramics, including silicon nitride ceramic bearing balls, high-voltage porcelains, zirconia ceramic balls, ceramic gaskets, fused silica rolls, alumina ceramic products, fused silica ceramic crucibles, filtering ceramics, synthetic mica, and zirconia ceramic cutters; and composite materials for use in water tanks, wind generator blades, anticorrosive structure platform, large-scale insulators, cool towers, and light high-pressure vessels. In addition, it offers fiber glass products comprising composite glass fiber filter paper, glass fiber filter material, glass fiber filter, medical filter for removing white blood cells, side-glow plastic fiber, plastiv-covering quartz optical fiber, liquid-core optical fiber, end-golw PS plastic fiber, quartz optical fiber, and non-communication optical fiber; and cement and other products. China National Materials Company Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Cementos Pacasmayo

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units. The company also produces and distributes quicklime for use in steel, food, fishing, and chemical industries, as well as mining, agriculture, and other industries. In addition, it distributes other construction materials manufactured by third parties, such as steel rebars, cables, and pipes. The company distributes its cement products and other construction materials manufactured by third parties through a network of 247 independent retailers and 394 hardware stores. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. also sells its cement products directly to other retailers, and to private construction companies and government entities. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. is a subsidiary of Inversiones ASPI S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for China National Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China National Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.