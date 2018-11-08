Comparing DynTek (DYNE) & WEX (WEX)

DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get DynTek alerts:

This table compares DynTek and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DynTek 2.40% 15.70% 5.03% WEX 15.63% 16.92% 4.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of WEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of WEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DynTek and WEX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DynTek $169.82 million 0.20 $2.19 million N/A N/A WEX $1.25 billion 5.94 $160.26 million $4.70 36.69

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than DynTek.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DynTek and WEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 3 6 0 2.67

WEX has a consensus target price of $197.44, suggesting a potential upside of 14.49%. Given WEX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than DynTek.

Risk & Volatility

DynTek has a beta of -1.07, meaning that its stock price is 207% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WEX beats DynTek on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DynTek

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

About WEX

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in South Portland, Maine.

Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.