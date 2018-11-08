Comparing Telkonet (TKOI) and Profire Energy (PFIE)

Telkonet (OTCMKTS:TKOI) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.9% of Telkonet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Telkonet shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.7% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Telkonet has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Telkonet and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telkonet 0 0 0 0 N/A Profire Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profire Energy has a consensus target price of $4.83, indicating a potential upside of 96.48%. Given Profire Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profire Energy is more favorable than Telkonet.

Profitability

This table compares Telkonet and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telkonet -27.88% -38.56% -22.82% Profire Energy 13.77% 13.89% 12.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Telkonet and Profire Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telkonet $8.28 million 2.68 $3.74 million N/A N/A Profire Energy $38.29 million 3.09 $4.44 million $0.09 27.33

Profire Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Telkonet.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Telkonet on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc. provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption. The company's EcoSmart suite of energy management products comprise EcoTouch Thermostat, a touch capacitive thermostat interface; EcoInsight Thermostat, a programmable and controllable wired thermostat; EcoAir Thermostat, a wireless thermostat; EcoSource Controller, a remote HVAC control device; EcoSmart VRF controllers; EcoConnect Bridge, an Ethernet to Zigbee bridge that serves as the coordinator for various EcoSmart devices; and EcoCommander Gateway, a network-edge gateway server that provides data aggregation, analytics, reporting, and management of the EcoSmart product suite. It also offers EcoSense Occupancy Sensor, a remote occupancy sensor, which monitor environments with sensors that are designed to detect motion or body heat; EcoSwitch Light Switch, an energy management product that saves energy; EcoGuard, which monitors and controls the flow of power to various outlets; and EcoContact, a remote, wireless door/window contact solution. In addition, the company provides EcoCentral, a cloud-based dashboard; EcoCare professional support and maintenance services; EcoSmart Mobile that offer iOS and Android applications; EcoSmart energy management platform for controlling lighting, plugload, and HVAC usage; and Recovery Time technology that adjusts the room temperature. It serves hospitality, military, educational, multiple dwelling unit, healthcare, and commercial industries. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry primarily in the United States and Canada. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. The company offers burner-management systems to ignite, monitor, and manage the burner flames used in oilfield vessels, as well as complementary oilfield products, such as valves and fuel trains, airplates, solar packages, and flare stack igniters and nozzles. It also provides chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. Profire Energy, Inc. also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Ukraine, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. The company is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

