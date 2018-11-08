Compugen (CGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million.

NASDAQ:CGEN traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 8,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,565. Compugen has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGEN. Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on shares of Compugen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Compugen by 28.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after buying an additional 1,531,793 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 24.3% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 666,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 130,217 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Compugen by 1,813.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 299,546 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 34.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Compugen in the third quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

