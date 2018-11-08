Compugroup Medical (COP) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Compugroup Medical (ETR:COP) has been assigned a €53.00 ($61.63) price target by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €53.50 ($62.21) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Compugroup Medical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €51.79 ($60.22).

ETR COP opened at €47.76 ($55.53) on Thursday. Compugroup Medical has a 12-month low of €40.10 ($46.63) and a 12-month high of €60.30 ($70.12).

Compugroup Medical Company Profile

CompuGroup Medical Societas Europaea develops and sells software and information technology services for healthcare sector worldwide. The company's Ambulatory Information Systems segment provides practice management software and electronic medical records for office-based physicians, dentists, medical care centers, and physician's networks.

