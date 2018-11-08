Condominium Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week (CDM)

Condominium (CURRENCY:CDM) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. One Condominium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Condominium has a total market capitalization of $568,049.00 and $5,840.00 worth of Condominium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Condominium has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Condominium

Condominium’s total supply is 804,778,747 coins and its circulating supply is 802,263,945 coins. Condominium’s official Twitter account is @cdmcoin. The official website for Condominium is cdmcoin.org.

Condominium Coin Trading

Condominium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Condominium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Condominium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Condominium using one of the exchanges listed above.

