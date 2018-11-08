ConforMIS (CFMS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday. They currently have $0.75 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

CFMS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on ConforMIS from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Oppenheimer set a $3.00 target price on ConforMIS and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ConforMIS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.45.

Shares of CFMS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.23. ConforMIS has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 90.97% and a negative net margin of 51.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,565 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 455,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ConforMIS by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ConforMIS

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

