ConforMIS (CFMS) Trading Down 13.9%

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) were down 13.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 1,101,491 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 454,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several analysts have weighed in on CFMS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ConforMIS in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConforMIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConforMIS in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on shares of ConforMIS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

The firm has a market cap of $45.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.71.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. ConforMIS had a negative net margin of 51.25% and a negative return on equity of 90.97%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.21 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS Inc will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 104.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,006,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,565 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 64.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,158,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 455,160 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConforMIS by 78.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 734,165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in ConforMIS in the second quarter worth about $296,000. 40.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

